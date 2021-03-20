Contrasting Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

73.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.73% -69.04% Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 1 0 4 0 2.60 Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Verona Pharma has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.92%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -3.11 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.68

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phathom Pharmaceuticals beats Verona Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.