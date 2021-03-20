Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.81% of Core-Mark worth $37,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CORE stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $40.26.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.