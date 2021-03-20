CorionX Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One CorionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $330,500.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00654039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024505 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034336 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,844,900 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.