Cortex Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $69.98 million and $20.84 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00647838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034201 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.