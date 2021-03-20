COTI Price Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $324.22 million and $182.28 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00064866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00141199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00698724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.