Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.52

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $141,243.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00051649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.00653916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024526 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034317 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.