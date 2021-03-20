CRDT One Day Volume Reaches $196,361.00 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One CRDT token can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a total market cap of $305,160.47 and approximately $196,361.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00456093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00139510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.88 or 0.00678384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,264,117 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars.

