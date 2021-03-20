Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0011

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $50,776.96 and $18.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

