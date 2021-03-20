Cred (LBA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.14 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Cred has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00642291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LBA is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

