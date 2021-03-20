Credit Suisse AG Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Genuine Parts worth $25,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

GPC stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

