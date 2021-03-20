Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of CDW worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

