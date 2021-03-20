Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,118 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $22,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

