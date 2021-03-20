Credit Suisse AG Sells 61,097 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,097 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Autohome worth $22,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autohome by 52.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.09.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

