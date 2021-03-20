Credits (CS) Trading Up 73.6% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $23.24 million and $1.22 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 73.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005380 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

