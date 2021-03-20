Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,263 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 145,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 66,277 shares during the period.

IBDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 203,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

