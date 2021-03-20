Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,345 iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 511,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 187,463 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,412,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 840,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 147,964 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 455,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.77. 267,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,494. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.