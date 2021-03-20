Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

IBDM stock remained flat at $$24.84 during trading on Friday. 343,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,498. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

