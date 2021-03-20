Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 11,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB traded up $11.49 on Friday, hitting $290.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,930,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day moving average is $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

