Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,372 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,726,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,318,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 289,861 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,789,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 154,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 198,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,976. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.