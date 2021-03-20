Critical Contrast: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Alteryx alerts:

This table compares Alteryx and NortonLifeLock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $417.91 million 13.32 $27.14 million $0.56 148.63 NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 4.94 $3.89 billion $0.75 28.16

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -3.20% 3.27% 1.04% NortonLifeLock 131.80% 33.48% 6.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alteryx and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 1 4 8 0 2.54 NortonLifeLock 0 4 5 0 2.56

Alteryx currently has a consensus price target of $148.08, indicating a potential upside of 77.92%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus price target of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Risk & Volatility

Alteryx has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Alteryx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx, Inc. has a strategic alliance with HCL Technologies to accelerate analytics automation and digital transformation for Global 2000 Enterprises. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and SurfEasy VPN for online privacy, as well as Norton family, a solution for home and family, which offers protection and security, parental control, and GPS location monitoring services. NortonLifeLock Inc. markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.