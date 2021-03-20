Critical Contrast: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% Janel -3.54% -17.52% -4.39%

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 4 16 0 2.64 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $167.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Janel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 12.43 -$305.36 million ($1.48) -95.75 Janel $84.35 million 0.16 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Janel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company's portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Logistics Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Global Logistics Services segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

