CROAT (CROAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $467.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, CROAT has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $254,295.26 and $467.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,057,904 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.