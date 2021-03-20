CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CrowdStrike by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $194.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

