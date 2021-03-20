Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $66,666.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.71 or 0.00914770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.41 or 0.00356721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031702 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001052 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,808,063 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

Crown Coin Trading

