Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 9,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The stock has a market cap of C$14.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

About Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

