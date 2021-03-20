Crowns (CWS) Market Cap Tops $35.40 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.31 or 0.00073954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowns has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $35.40 million and $5.18 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00455424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00141832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00059726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00685347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00073959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,447 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Buying and Selling Crowns

