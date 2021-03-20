Crust (CRU) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $39.71 or 0.00067951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $64.50 million and $1.87 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

