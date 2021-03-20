Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.27 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $741,480.80 and approximately $1,822.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars.

