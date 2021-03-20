CryptoAds Marketplace Achieves Market Capitalization of $296,444.82 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $296,444.82 and approximately $71,827.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.00457473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00140525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00060194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00659252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

