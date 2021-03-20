Cryptocean Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $20,807.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

