CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $29,019.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00461237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00142078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.60 or 0.00698374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

