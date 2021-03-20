Cryptopay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,716.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $3,716.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.74 or 0.00649161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024478 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

