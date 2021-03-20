CryptoPing Price Tops $0.73 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $5.28 million and $310,786.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00455391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00065442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00140594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00686916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

