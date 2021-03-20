Curio (CUR) Price Up 12.9% This Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Curio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $82,749.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curio has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00051106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00638090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00069197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033603 BTC.

Curio Coin Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,242 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CurioInvest is an online investment platform that enables investors of all income levels to invest in high-value assets.CurioInvest is using blockchain to disrupt the industry, enabling smaller investors to benefit from the collectable car market. It is also an ideal opportunity for crypto investors to diversify their exposure by investing in tokens backed by a tangible asset. Main functions: Buying CurioInvest voting token for its Aragon DAO – the CURV token. This DAO discusses the proposals with the community. It also runs CURV-holdes events to encourage users to hold CURV and receive CGT awards for this.Also, Aragon DAO allows users to reward the development team through a CUR-tap (from the main pool of CURs that users paid for CURV upon purchase).As the company's projects grow, the CUR token will be used for exchange for CGT at Curio Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem.The CGT token has now been released and will be used in the future as a governance token (voting to improve and grow the protocol) in the Curio StableCoin Protocol. The protocol assumes another token – Curio StableCoin (CSC). While we have launched the protocol on the testnet, it will soon be launched on the mainnet. After launching the protocol in the mainnet, CurioInvest will deal with the listing of CSCs on exchanges and also in coin trackers. Governance functions of the CGT token will become available after the launch of the protocol in the mainnet.To summarize the description of the two coins: the CUR token is used as a utility token with different functions (which it already has and future use cases)the CGT token is used as a governance token in the Curio StableCoin Protocol and is an integral part of it. Its function is to vote for improvements to the Curio StableCoin protocol.”

Curio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.