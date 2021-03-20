Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after acquiring an additional 740,572 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. 2,139,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,379. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

