CUTcoin Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $27.67 million and $1,245.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.37 or 0.00237439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002088 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011534 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 136,063,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,063,906 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.