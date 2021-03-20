cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.74 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,974.49 or 0.08538289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and $731,652.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00455766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00064509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00141999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00694965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

