D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,419 shares of company stock worth $1,073,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

