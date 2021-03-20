DAD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. DAD has a market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

