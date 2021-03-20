Dai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $172.38 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $172.38 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00654435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,872,854,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,872,854,217 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

