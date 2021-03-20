Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 837.50 ($10.94).

A number of analysts have commented on DMGT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 866 ($11.31) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 852.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 749.54. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

