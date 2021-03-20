Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Camden Asset Management L P CA

Camden Asset Management L P CA increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 255.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $221.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,698,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.29 and a 200 day moving average of $224.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

