DAOstack Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,493.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $165,493.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,829.83 or 1.00127716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00037096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00075475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003449 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

