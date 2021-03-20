Dash Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Dash has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $614.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $230.72 or 0.00391534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.80 or 0.04637513 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,033,185 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

