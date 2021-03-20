Datacoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 92.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $46,588.62 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015528 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

