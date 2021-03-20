Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $133,557.13 and $141.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

