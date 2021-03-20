Datum Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $187,345.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.43 or 0.00655679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024450 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.