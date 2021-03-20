DATx Tops One Day Volume of $1.49 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATx has traded 132.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.00647027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034213 BTC.

About DATx

DATX is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

