Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 267.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($4.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,391. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.