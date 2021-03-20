Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.16 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $31.16 million and $2.72 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 116.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00453551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00140937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.39 or 0.00675223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,101,605 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.